New ice cream shop opens in Kingsburg

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Sweet ice cream is being scooped inside Kingsburg's newest business "Bella Creamery.""We have cow milk ice cream and we also carry sheep milk ice cream, which it's all small-batch, handcrafted different things," said Paiton Coelho with Bella Creamery.Coelho is one of the partners of Bella Creamery. The ice cream shop is carrying cow milk and sheep milk ice cream from the central coast."The sheep milk is half of the fat content. So still really good, but has a little less fat," Coelho said.They have traditional flavors like chocolate, and also move into the unique with options like strawberry basil.Kingsburg officials say it's been a difficult time for many mom and pop shops, but community support has been everything."Really it's all of us little cities that have been hurting, so we're doing the best that we can to support our friends and neighbors that really keep our neighborhood thriving," said Michelle Roman, Kingsburg mayor.For Bella Creamery's grand opening, owners took measures for social distancing with sidewalk chalk, and sanitizer was set out.They say they are following guidelines to keep everyone safe but hope to provide some nostalgia and bring people together."Right now it's difficult, we can't have people come and sit and enjoy. But we're still giving that opportunity of, hey, let's go get ice cream, let's ride our bikes downtown lets go and walk around," Colhelo said.A grand opening marking a big day for this business in an unusual time.The ice cream shop is also using cookies from its bakery next door in its sundaes and ice cream.Bella Creamery will be open 11-9 Monday through Saturday.