IKEA recalls 3-drawer chests over tip-over risk, CPSC says

IKEA is recalling a dresser that could tip over and injure or kill a child if it's not anchored to a wall.
IKEA has received six reports of tip-over incidents involving KULLEN three-drawer chests that were not anchored to the wall, according to the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission.
One report involved a minor cut and another, minor cuts and bruises.
IKEA said consumers should move the dresser away from children if it can't be properly anchored to a wall. About 820,000 products are involved in the recall domestically. About 150,000 were sold in Canada, according to the CPSC.
Contact IKEA at 888-966-4532 or visit IKEA-USA.com/secureit for a refund or a wall attachment kit.
