New tea room brings colorful drinks, Japanese street snacks to Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A new business in northeast Fresno is offering some colorful milk teas and tasty desserts.InfiniTea just opened at Fort Washington and Friant. The store is having its soft opening right now.The store manager says they use fresh ingredients for their fruit drinks and other beverages.And you can pair it with Taiyaki, a Japanese street food which is popular with kids.Manager Harry Dih told Action News it's a fish-shaped waffle that he wanted to introduce to Fresno. You can choose what fillings go inside it, such as Nutella and cheese.With its pastel-colored walls and offbeat foods, InfiniTea offers plenty of backdrop opportunities for selfies.It's open every day of the week.