NBA rookie standout Jalen Green returns to Valley to host basketball camp

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Houston Rockets' Jalen Green is back in the Valley this weekend.

The former San Joaquin Memorial Panther is hosting his second annual youth basketball camp.

The two-day event is being held at Hoover High School with kids ranging from 1st to 8th grade.

Green recruited a few of his NBA friends to help out, including rookie of the year Scott Barnes of the Toronto Raptors and former teammate Christian Wood, who was traded to the Dallas Mavericks this off-season.

"It feels like a warm welcome to be home," Green said.

"We call each other brothers," Barnes said. "We're so tight, it was a no-brainer for me to come out here and show love to his city."

Despite the Rockets' losing season, Jalen had a standout rookie year. He became the first rookie in franchise history since Hakeem Olajuwon to have a 40-point game. He was named to the All-Rookie First Team.