Clovis native goes from garage training to opening gym

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- From body sculpting to bodybuilding, JB Fitness in Clovis is upping the ante on your workout.

Nutritionist and fitness trainer of 15 years, Jason Beard curated the member experience from the music to the machines.

"I spent day and night picking," he said. "From each body part all the way down, I chose the best of the best equipment."

The Clovis native has been into fitness his whole life.

"I started doing shows in my early 20s," he said. "I'm a top five national qualified men's physique competitor."

It's also in his blood.

"My second uncle was Jack Lalanne," he said. "He kinda started the whole fitness gig."

When the pandemic closed gyms, Beard started training out of his garage, which launched his entrepreneurial journey.

"It just sparked me to do something bigger and bring something different to the community," he said.

Located off of North Pollasky and Spruce, the gym boasts an exclusive feel with two stories of fitness equipment -- more than 120 pieces ranging from cardio to weights.

"I have a lot of stuff in this building, but there's not going to be a lot of people here at one time," Beard said.

Before you get started, the front lobby is filled with products to take your routine to the next level. After a pre-workout drink or protein shake, members scan a unique barcode that gives them access to the gym from 4 am to 10 pm.

"Upstairs is all cardio and a lot of ab stuff -- I pretty much have everything here you need to work the whole body," Beard said.

That's where you'll find a recovery room that has an infrared sauna and cold plunge.

Blackout windows give added privacy, and decals covering the walls will have you striving for peak performance.

Memberships start at a monthly fee of $150, but there are personal training packages available that give you access to the gym as well.

You can also sign up for week and day passes. Visit the gym's website for more information.

