Georgia teen and instructor both die in skydiving accident

THOMASTON, Ga. -- A Georgia teen's first skydive ended in tragedy.

Jeanna Triplicata, 18, and her instructor -- 35-year-old Nick Esposito -- both died in an accident on Sunday.

They were performing a tandem jump in Thomaston, Georgia.

The sheriff's office said the primary parachute didn't open and the emergency chute was not completely deployed.

They were both pronounced dead at the scene.

16-year-old left with 40 puncture wounds after fighting off shark at North Carolina beach

Triplicata was celebrating graduating from high school.

Her parents and siblings were at the sight of the dive when the accident happened.

The sheriff's office is still investigating.
