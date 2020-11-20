alex trebek

'Jeopardy' shares Alex Trebek's pre-recorded warning for World Pancreatic Cancer Day

LOS ANGELES -- "Jeopardy" honored World Pancreatic Cancer Day Thursday with a special posthumous message from host Alex Trebek.

Trebek, who died earlier in the month at the age of 80, was open about his stage 4 pancreatic cancer diagnosis, issuing several public service announcements and even offering words of encouragement to the late Rep. John Lewis, who faced a similar diagnosis.



Before turning to the game board for the first round of Thursday's episode, Trebek paused to share a warning about pancreatic cancer.

"If you or anyone you know has developed some of the symptoms that I have talked about in the past, then, by all means, get to a doctor, get yourself tested. I want you to be safe. This is a terrible, terrible disease," he said.

The game show will air new pre-recorded episodes hosted by Trebek until Christmas Day. Producers have not yet announced a new host.

EMBED More News Videos

Executive producer Mike Richards opened the show Monday night with a message to the audience about the legendary host's death.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentpancreatic canceralex trebekcancerjeopardy
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ALEX TREBEK
Jennings pulls double duty as 'Jeopardy!' guest host, 'The Chase' star
'Jeopardy!' guest host Jennings pays tribute to Trebek
Ken Jennings' episodes as 'Jeopardy!' guest-host air this week
'Jeopardy!' airs Alex Trebek's last episode
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man dies after being shot while driving in north Fresno
California calls for pause to distributing some Moderna vaccine
PG&E power shutoffs could affect some Central CA residents on Monday
Madera Community College nursing students assisting with vaccination process
Virtual events celebrating Martin Luther King, Jr.
COVID-19 variant linked to large outbreaks in Bay Area, officials say
Authorities searching for woman who went missing in Yosemite
Show More
14-year-old Clovis girl makes history by becoming Eagle Scout
Coalinga police asking for help in finding attempted murder suspect
FBI vetting Guard troops in DC amid fears of insider attack
Biden inauguration: See who's performing, how to watch live
Man caught living in Chicago airport for 3 months
More TOP STORIES News