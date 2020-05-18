Senior Spotlight: Central State Champion and Cal commit Jeremiah Hunter wants to become a firefighter

The Central Grizzlies claimed the Valley's first ever Division 1 State Championship last season.One of the key players on offense was senior Jeremiah Hunter.The B'nai B'rith nominee will attend UC Berkeley this fall.Hunter will always be remembered as a state champion, a part of a rare 15-0 season.But it's his character that stands out from the rest.The Grizzlies faith has been a big part of his upbringing."I've just been blessed my whole life, my family prays for me all the time. I'm just blessed to have them and they brought me up in the church," he says.Jeremiah scored 52 touchdowns and totalled over 3,000 receiving yards in his final season. When he isn't scoring touchdowns he's volunteering at his church and plays the drums in the choir.Even though the senior comes from a musical family, he has excelled in sports.In addition to football he ran track and played basketball. He was named the best defensive player and team MVP on the hardwood.Coach Kyle Biggs says he's one of the best kids he's ever coached."There's only one other kid who had his work ethic and that's Jaylon Johnson, that I've coached. He has a lot of traits that Jaylon had so his future is very bright," says the coach.The wide-out says one play he'll never forget was the one-handed touchdown catch he made against Ridgeview."To me it wasn't a big deal but to everyone else it was, it made my teammates and family happy so that made me happy. I feel like it gave us more momentum in the season," says Hunter.The homecoming king nominee will graduate with a 3.5 GPA and play for the Cal Bears next season.He is going to major in fire science - he wants to become a firefighter."At my church there are a lot of firefighters and they talk about it. It seems cool and it's mostly team-oriented which is what I group up around - a team so it just made sense for me," Hunter says.Before Hunter leaves for Berkley he will finally get his state championship ring.Coach Biggs says it will be their team's farewell that they weren't able to get before school closed.