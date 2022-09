He had to jump rope, hula hoop, spin around a bat multiple times and then kick a ball at the end.

Mariposa County Sheriff Jeremy Briese took part in the rodeo games. He had to jump rope, hula hoop, spin around a bat multiple times and then kick a ball at the end.

MARIPOSA COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A hysterical highlight was caught on camera at the Mariposa County Fair.

The rodeo may have featured bull riding, but the intermission games stole the show.

He struggles just a bit on the hula hoop and nearly loses his balance after spinning, but he got it done without hurting himself.