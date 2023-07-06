Man dead after crashing into Hanford jewelry store, shooting himself, police say

HANFORD, Calif. (KFSN) -- Several people were injured after a man crashed into a jewelry store before fatally shooting himself in Hanford on Thursday afternoon.

The crash and shooting happened around 2:00 pm near 7th and Douty streets.

Hanford police say a man crashed his vehicle into Candice & Co jewelry store, injuring more than one person inside the business.

Once inside the store, officials say the man shot and killed himself.

No other details about the crash have been provided by authorities at this time.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area as the investigation continues.

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or considering suicide, call the National Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988 or 1-800-273-TALK (8255).