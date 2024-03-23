Children First: Ready for the Workforce

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Students are gaining job skills! ABC30 is airing a new half-hour Children First special, "Ready For The Workforce," Sunday, March 24, 2024, at 6:30 p.m.

Hosted by Action News anchors Warren Armstrong and Jessica Harrington, the special includes seven inspiring stories on local career tech pathways.

Stories include a visit to Exeter High School's agriculture farm, which is home to the largest high school citrus farm in California.

Teens are getting a head start in the world of finance. EECU's Clovis West branch is giving students hands-on experience while improving financial literacy. Students learn how to do their own taxes!

Learn about Project Steno at Granite Hills High School in Porterville. The school is just one of two high schools in the nation providing students with stenography training. There is a nationwide shortage of court reporters. This training can jump-start their careers, where they can earn over $100,000 a year.

Hospitals aren't just looking for doctors and nurses. Find out which jobs are in high demand without requiring a four-year degree.

Other stories include a special robodog helping students gain programming skills and North Valley students learning the art of floral design. Get an inside look at CNA programs and a new automotive center in West Fresno.

Children First is a year-round effort focusing on challenges and opportunities among our youth in Central California. The program shows how the average person can make a difference in a child's life and highlights local organizations working with children. The Children First campaign includes half-hour programs like "Keeping Kids Safe," thirty-second public service announcements and special stories on Action News.

