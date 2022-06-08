Politics

John Zanoni holds early lead in race for Fresno County Sheriff

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- With 47 percent of the expected vote counted, John Zanoni holds 57% of the votes counted so far in the race for the Fresno County Sheriff.

As of 11:00 Tuesday night, Zanoni sits at 40,076 votes while Mark Salazar sits at 29,734.

The seat is available as current Fresno County Sheriff Margaret Mims is set to retire in the months ahead.

Zanoni is currently the Fresno County Assistant Sheriff and has been endorsed by Mims, Valley sheriff's and several police associations.

Salazar currently serves as the deputy chief of the Fresno Police Department.

