fresno state bulldogs

Fresno State women's volleyball coach Jonathan Winder resigns

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Fresno State women's volleyball coach Jonathan Winder resigns

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno State announced Friday afternoon that women's volleyball head coach Jonathan Winder has resigned. Winder compiled a 56-47 overall record in four seasons with the bulldogs.

He produced 11 all-Mountain West conference honorees.

Winder is returning to Pepperdine as the men's new head volleyball coach. Winder was a four-time all-American for the Waves and won a national championship in 2005.

Associate Head Coach Abbie Wright will serves as the interim head coach for the 2022 season. She joined the program in February after spending five seasons at Seattle Pacific.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsfresnofresno state bulldogs
Copyright © 2022 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FRESNO STATE BULLDOGS
Mountain West Conference to eliminate football divisions in 2023
Bulldog Breakdown: Brunchin' with the Dugout Club
'Major' mindset: Fresno State's Michael Cliff eyes U.S. Open qualifier
Bulldog Breakdown: Catching up with 49ers insider David Lombardi
TOP STORIES
Suspect who was barricaded inside Save Mart has escaped, police says
27-year-old man fatally shot by police officer in central Fresno ID'd
Fresno County correctional officers to postpone strike
Fresno State graduation ceremonies return to Save Mart Center
Fresno mayor tests positive for COVID for 2nd time
Valley law enforcement, leaders working to crack down on street racing
Valley doctors continue to see increase in flu cases
Show More
Good Sports: Atwater soccer league letting disabled shine
Classes canceled at Kastner Intermediate amid police standoff
Lindsay High School athletics awards ceremony honors Title IX
Suspect fatally shot by police officer in central Fresno, chief says
High winds blow dust impacting Central CA air quality
More TOP STORIES News