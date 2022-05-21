Fresno State women's volleyball coach Jonathan Winder resigns

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno State announced Friday afternoon that women's volleyball head coach Jonathan Winder has resigned. Winder compiled a 56-47 overall record in four seasons with the bulldogs.He produced 11 all-Mountain West conference honorees.Winder is returning to Pepperdine as the men's new head volleyball coach. Winder was a four-time all-American for the Waves and won a national championship in 2005.Associate Head Coach Abbie Wright will serves as the interim head coach for the 2022 season. She joined the program in February after spending five seasons at Seattle Pacific.