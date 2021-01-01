society

Farmworker turned astronaut Jose Hernandez urges kids not to give up

Next year Netflix will begin production on a film about Jose Hernandez's life and journey into space.
By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Former NASA astronaut Jose Hernandez spent most of his youth working the fields.

So many kids have struggled with remote learning, but Hernandez wants them all to know when it comes to their future, the sky's the limit.

As a young boy, Hernandez picked fruits and vegetables alongside his family.

"We spent nine months in California, three months in Mexico, but those nine months I went to three different school districts," he explained.

The family settled in Stockton. Jose couldn't speak English until he was 12 years old, but STEM subjects spoke to him.

"I gravitated towards math because 1 + 3 is 4 in any language," Hernandez said.

When he was ten, Jose told his dad he wanted to be an astronaut, so his father laid out a five-part recipe for success.

First, set a goal. Then recognize how far away you are from that goal.

"The third thing is you have to draw yourself a road map to know where you're at to where you want to go," Hernandez added. "And then I asked what's the fourth? He said you've got to get an education."

The University of the Pacific grad called hard work the fifth ingredient.

But his path was a difficult one.

"NASA rejected me not once, not twice, not three times but 11 times. It wasn't until the 12th time that I got selected," he said.

Hernandez would blast off with the crew of the Space Shuttle Discovery in 2009.

"It's a ride that even Disneyland would be envious of because you go from zero to 17,500 miles an hour in eight and a half minutes," he recalled.

Jose worked on the International Space Station during the 14-day trip, which covered 5.4 million miles.

"I wish we had a frequent flyer program," Hernandez laughed.

He circled the globe 217 times but remains a down to Earth guy who tells kids how to realize their own dreams.

"Hard work and perseverance and not being afraid to dream big," he said.

Next year Netflix will begin production on a film about Jose Hernandez's life and journey into space.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societycaliforniastocktonsocietynetflixastronautu.s. & worldfarmingscience
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SOCIETY
Central Valley hospitals welcome first babies born in 2021
Fresno EOC extends free meal program through June
Good News in 2020: Stories that gave us hope this year
Action News Morning Update
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Multiple people stabbed at southeast Fresno party, police say
Fresno Co. health officials preparing for wave of COVID cases after holiday gatherings
Multiple people killed in head-on crash in Fresno County
2 men shot in Fresno's first homicides of 2021 identified
Fresno woman hit in the head by stray bullet that fell from sky
One killed, one injured in possible DUI crash in central Fresno
6 stabbed at New Year's Eve party in Hanford, police say
Show More
Many take to Woodward Park with New Year's Resolutions in mind
Nancy Pelosi's home vandalized with graffiti, fake blood on New Year's Day
California congressman David Valadao tests positive for COVID-19
Fresno Fairgrounds sit quiet with Hmong New Year event canceled
Peoples Church moving exclusively to online services to start 2021
More TOP STORIES News