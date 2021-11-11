Arts & Entertainment

Josh Gad helps give fresh take on Disney classics with 'Olaf Presents'

By George Pennacchio
LOS ANGELES -- Olaf, everyone's favorite snowman from Disney's "Frozen" movies, takes the lead in a new series of shorts on Disney+.

With "Olaf Presents," Josh Gad once again lends his voice to the animated alter ego, who he says has brought him nothing but joy.

"The real selfish reason I do it is I've got two girls who love this franchise. And I have had the privilege and honor of seeing how much this movie has touched so many - not only kids, but adults," Gad said.

He said getting to work with the creative Disney animation team is like playing in a "giant sandbox."

"They let me just go run wild and do insane things as this character who sees the world through a very unique prism. There's nothing quite like it," Gad said.

The actor has been part of the "Frozen" family for more than a decade. And now he's thrilled to pay tribute to some other classic Disney tales, re-telling them through Olaf's eyes in the new animated shorts "Olaf Presents."

It debuts Friday, Nov. 12th, on Disney+ Day.

"I imagine that'll be a national holiday where everyone takes off from school and work and binges 'Olaf Presents,'" joked Gad.

Disney is the parent company of this station.

