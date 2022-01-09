Jungle Jim's Adventure Lanes back open in Los Banos

LOS BANOS, Calif. (KFSN) -- After a year and a half out of business due to the pandemic, a north Valley bowling alley is back open.Jungle Jim's Adventure Lanes in Los Banos is a space meant to entertain every member of the family.The bowling alley offers more than a place to roll strikes. Families can also enjoy laser tag, an arcade, and more.The business has been open for about a week now, and is under new ownership but has the same mission to provide a space for the community to enjoy.Jungle Jims is located at Pacheco and West I Street.It's open daily from noon to 10 pm.Adventure Lanes is also booking birthday parties and group events.