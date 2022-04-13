'You got the wrong one': Jussie Smollett releases new song, 'Thank You God'

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Video shows Jussie Smollett as he's booked into Cook County Jail

CHICAGO -- Jussie Smollett has released a new song in which the former "Empire" actor continues to maintain his innocence after his conviction for lying to Chicago police about a racist and homophobic attack in 2019.

Smollett released a snippet of the song on his Instagram page, which featured lyrics including, "It's like they hell bent on not solving the crime" and "You think I'm stupid enough to kill my reputation? Just simply to look like a victim. Like it's something fun. Y'all better look at someone else. You got the wrong one."

The video in this story is from a previous report

Smollett said all of the profits from the song will go to the Rainbow PUSH Coalition, Secure The Bag Safety and the Illinois Innocence Project.

The former "Empire" actor was released from jail last month while appealing his conviction for lying to police about a racist and homophobic attack.

The decision to release Smollett while the case is being appealed came after a Cook County judge sentenced him to serve 150 days in jail.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagojussie smollettjailhate crime investigationtrialcelebrity arrestsentencingcelebrity crimeentertainmentcook county jailactorhate crimemusicbody cameras
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
CDC to extend mask mandate on airplanes, transit for 2 weeks
Suspect died 1 day after being detained by Clovis police last month
Brooklyn subway shooting suspect Frank R. James in custody
Suspect could be released despite repeated DUI, Kerman father killed
Fire destroys Dos Palos home, 7 displaced
Pedestrian killed on Highway 41 in northeast Fresno
Visalia man found guilty for murdering girlfriend in 2019
Show More
Fresno murder suspect has lengthy criminal record
Danny Trejo visits inmates at Corcoran State Prison
Fresno Fire seeing increase in calls in 2022
CA store owner mistakenly shot 9-year-old while chasing shoplifters
CA mayor paying for year of rent to help end homelessness
More TOP STORIES News