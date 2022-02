MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Merced CHP K9 received special recognition for its outstanding performance.Assemblyman Adam Gray honored Beny for the Valley's largest fentanyl bust ever in January.The street value of the pills was worth more than $3 million.This is certainly not the first time Beny has accomplished a mission. He has helped law enforcement with over 20 busts in the past two years.Beny and his CHP partner were honored for their exemplary service in protecting the people of California.