Madera County business honoring service members killed in Kabul

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Madera County business is putting on a special tribute for our nation's fallen heroes.They're making a donation in honor of the 13 US service members killed during a suicide bombing in Afghanistan last week.Miller's Landing Boat Rentals at Bass Lake has reserved one of their ships to remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice.The boat has been decorated with signs saluting the heroes and it will remain at dock for the next few days.Miller's plans on making a financial donation to the Wounded Warriors Project and is also collecting contributions from community members.You can make a donation by dropping off cash or checks at the Miller's Landing Boat Rentals front office.