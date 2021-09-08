California governor recall

CA Recall: VP Harris campaigns for Gov. Newsom in Bay Area, GOP's Larry Elder begins bus tour

"They think if they can do this in California, they can do it anywhere," said Vice President Kamala Harris.
By Amy Hollyfield, Liz Kreutz
VP Kamala Harris campaigns for Gov. Newsom in Bay Area

SAN LEANDRO, Calif. -- Vice President Kamala Harris was in the Bay Area Wednesday to campaign for Gov. Gavin Newsom in California's recall election.

The Vice President left Washington D.C. at 6:05 a.m. PT en route for Oakland. Harris joined Newsom for an event this afternoon at IBEW-NECA Joint Apprenticeship Training Center in San Leandro.



"This recall campaign is about California -- and it's about a whole lot more. They think if they can do this in California, they can do it anywhere," Harris said during the Bay Area event.

During the event, Harris referenced Newsom's time as San Francisco mayor and his efforts to legalize gay marriage.

"He has had the courage to believe in and know what is possible," the vice president said.


Harris had been set to campaign with Newsom in late August, but she postponed the trip because of events in Afghanistan,

RELATED: In final week, CA recall election comes down to race between Gov. Newsom and Larry Elder

President Biden is expected to campaign for Newsom next week in California.

A campaign advertisement featuring former Pres. Barack Obama was released Wednesday, urging Californians to vote "no" on the recall effort against Newsom.

"Governor Newsom has spent the last year and a half protecting California communities. Now Republicans are trying to recall him from office and overturn common sense COVID safety measures for healthcare workers and school staff," Obama said in the video.

The advertisement focuses on Newsom's actions to protect Californians during the COVID-19 pandemic.

A campaign advertisement featuring former Pres. Barack Obama was released Wednesday, urging Californians to vote "no" on the recall effort against Gov. Gavin Newsom.





Yesterday, Newsom campaigned for Latino voters while taking aim at GOP frontrunner Larry Elder during a stop at the Mission Language and Vocational School.

"No community would be more disproportionately impacted from a public health prism than the Latino community," Newsom said. "The power he (Larry Elder) has day one with an executive day one to eliminate those protections is profound, and I hope the community wakes up to that simple choice, because that's a choice you'll make."

RELATED: Here's how to cast your vote in upcoming election

Newsom's campaign says the purpose of the Harris and Biden appearances is to amplify their message and "make sure every living, breathing Californian knows this recall is happening."

With only six days to go until the election, the latest poll from the Public Policy Institute of California shows the recall effort is likely to fail, still Elder remains the frontrunner candidate to replace Newsom if it does pass.

With the Newsom team pulling in heavy hitters like Harris, his Republican challengers also made their final push to voters on Wednesday.

In Los Angeles, leading GOP contender Larry Elder began his bus tour around the state.

Things got heated as Elder toured the Venice Beach area, with someone throwing an egg at Elder as he walked past a homeless encampment.

The tension caused Elder to cut his visit short, but not before he called out Gov. Newsom.

With Gov. Gavin Newsom's team pulling in heavy hitters like Vice President Kamala Harris, his Republican challengers also made their final push to voters on Wednesday.



"This is about crime. This is about the rise in homelessness. It's about the way this man shut down this state, ignoring science. It's about the fact that a third of all small businesses are now gone forever," Elder said.

Closer to home, former San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer spoke near San Francisco's city hall Wednesday, where he said the vice president's visit shows Newsom is sweating next Tuesday's election.



Faulconer says despite the national attention the race is receiving, the issues are what matter most to Californians.

"It's not about partisanship, it's about leadership. And a governor who's going to take a stand to make our state more affordable, reduce homelessness like I did as mayor and stand up and do the right thing when it comes to safe neighborhoods," Faulconer said.

Similar tones were struck by John Cox, who was also in the Bay Area.

Cox says the Newsom campaign is using a playbook of fear to try and scare voters into keeping him in office.

"He wants you afraid. He's going to talk about how COVID and the pandemic are running California and that a Republican governor is going to lead this state to disaster. He's got it wrong," Cox said.

See more stories and videos related to the 2021 California recall election here.

