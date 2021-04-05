Politics

WATCH TODAY: Vice President Kamala Harris, Governor Gavin Newsom to tour Oakland facility

By Amy Hollyfield
EMBED <>More Videos

VP Kamala Harris, Gov. Newsom in Oakland today

OAKLAND, Calif. -- Vice President Kamala Harris is returning to her hometown of Oakland Monday for the first time since taking office.

Harris will be joined by Governor Gavin Newsom to take a tour of a facility to highlight the benefits of the American Jobs Plan to invest $111 billion in the nation's infrastructure to ensure access to clean drinking water.

We will be streaming their remarks following their tour, which is expected to begin around 10:40 a.m. You can watch live in the video player above.

After, the vice president will hold a listening session with California leaders and a small business owner in Oakland who received financial and technical assistance from several Community Development Financial Institutions.

She is arriving from Los Angeles, where she spent the Easter holiday.

Harris was born in Oakland and kicked off her presidential campaign there in January 2019.

She began her career as a prosecutor in the Alameda County District Attorney's Office.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsoaklandgavin newsomkamala harrispoliticsjobs
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Kids now playing 'huge role' in spread of COVID-19 variant, expert says
Driver killed in rollover crash in Fresno Co.
1 shot in Selma, police investigating
18-year-old killed in southwest Fresno drive-by shooting
Police respond to shooting, stabbing at Fresno motel
Trial in George Floyd's death to turn to ex-cop's training | LIVE
Fresno parks reopen for Easter Sunday after closures last year
Show More
Corporations gave over $50M to voting restriction backers
Earthquake swarm rattles Southern California
Mother, child hit by alleged DUI driver in Visalia
Supreme Court dismisses case over Trump and Twitter critics
Woman hands out Easter baskets to Fresno homeless
More TOP STORIES News