Kaweah Delta Medical Center to be rebranded as Kaweah Health

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- The South Valley's largest hospital is getting a name change.Kaweah Delta with officially become Kaweah Health on Saturday.Officials say the rebranding process has been in the works for two years and better reflects the services it provides to the residents of Tulare and Kings counties.The president of the hospital's board of directors said the name tells the public their message."Kaweah isn't just a hospital. Kaweah is a healthcare system that's dedicated to the wellness and the health of the community and making sure that everybody is as healthy as they possibly can be," said David Francis.The estimated cost of the rebranding is between $600,000 and $700,000, which will be mostly used for new signage.