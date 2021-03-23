Kaweah Delta Medical Center expands visiting hours, policies

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Kaweah Delta Medical Center in Visalia has modified its visiting hours and guidelines as COVID-19 conditions continue to improve in Tulare County.Starting Tuesday, the hospital will allow one new visitor each day to see patients who are not being treated for COVID-19. The visitors cannot show symptoms or have been exposed to COVID-19 and must not be under 12 years old.The hospital's visiting hours will now be from 10:00 am to 9:00 pm, except for in critical care areas, where visitors can see patients from 10:00 am to 5:00 pm and 7:00 pm to 9:00 pm.Patients in the emergency room can just have one symptom-free guest with them. Children in the pediatrics units can have two symptom-free visitors.Anyone having surgery can have one person who is symptom-free with them before and after surgery between 5:30 pm and 10:30 pm.The hospital will screen all visitors for COVID-19 symptoms. All guests will have to wear a face mask.Kaweah Delta officials say they're excited about extending the visiting policies to allow for more support for patients while recovering.