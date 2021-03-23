kaweah delta medical center

Kaweah Delta Medical Center expands visiting hours, policies

Kaweah Delta officials say they're excited about extending the visiting policies to allow for more support for patients while recovering.
VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Kaweah Delta Medical Center in Visalia has modified its visiting hours and guidelines as COVID-19 conditions continue to improve in Tulare County.

Starting Tuesday, the hospital will allow one new visitor each day to see patients who are not being treated for COVID-19. The visitors cannot show symptoms or have been exposed to COVID-19 and must not be under 12 years old.

The hospital's visiting hours will now be from 10:00 am to 9:00 pm, except for in critical care areas, where visitors can see patients from 10:00 am to 5:00 pm and 7:00 pm to 9:00 pm.



Patients in the emergency room can just have one symptom-free guest with them. Children in the pediatrics units can have two symptom-free visitors.

Anyone having surgery can have one person who is symptom-free with them before and after surgery between 5:30 pm and 10:30 pm.

The hospital will screen all visitors for COVID-19 symptoms. All guests will have to wear a face mask.

