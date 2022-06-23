Deputies investigating armed robbery at Kerman jewelry store

KERMAN, Calif. (KFSN) -- Authorities are searching for three suspects following an armed robbery at a Kerman jewelry store.

It happened Wednesday afternoon near Highways 180 and 145.

The Fresno County Sheriff's Office says they are looking for two men and one woman.

One of the men was armed with a machete and the other man had a sawed-off shotgun.

The store owner says everyone at the store during the robbery is okay.

Authorities say the group got away in a white pickup truck with cash and jewelry.
