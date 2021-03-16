Kerman Unified School District preparing to return to in-person learning

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- For nearly a year, school has been a daily adjustment for teachers, students and parents."I think we all get an education for students, and not having them here for an entire year has been difficult, so there is excitement for our students to come back," says Kerman High School Principal, Matt Toews.Tuesday, hundreds of Kerman Unified students will return to in-person learning on a rotating schedule."Our classified staff, they have been planning, meeting and doing outstanding work to get our campuses ready," says Kerman Unified Assistant Superintendent Personnel Gordon Pacheco.Every student will still have online classes on Monday. The A Group will attend in person on Tuesday and Thursday. The B group will attend Wednesday and Friday."Having 500 instead of 1600 at a time makes a huge difference," Toews said.Once students arrive on campus bright and early, things will still feel and look a little different.Students will check their temperature, sanitize their hands and have a mask on before heading to class. Cleaning guidelines will also be in place."After the period, they will wipe down the desk and custodians will go around to the most common areas and at the end of the day, they re-clean everything," Toews said.While the return to campus won't feel like normal, Principal Toews says they will continue doing their best for all students."We are going to have a big show the first two days with balloon arches and music, like a normal first day of school," he said.