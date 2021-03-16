Education

Kerman Unified School District preparing to return to in-person learning

By Elissa Navarro
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- For nearly a year, school has been a daily adjustment for teachers, students and parents.

"I think we all get an education for students, and not having them here for an entire year has been difficult, so there is excitement for our students to come back," says Kerman High School Principal, Matt Toews.

Tuesday, hundreds of Kerman Unified students will return to in-person learning on a rotating schedule.

"Our classified staff, they have been planning, meeting and doing outstanding work to get our campuses ready," says Kerman Unified Assistant Superintendent Personnel Gordon Pacheco.

Every student will still have online classes on Monday. The A Group will attend in person on Tuesday and Thursday. The B group will attend Wednesday and Friday.

"Having 500 instead of 1600 at a time makes a huge difference," Toews said.

Once students arrive on campus bright and early, things will still feel and look a little different.

Students will check their temperature, sanitize their hands and have a mask on before heading to class. Cleaning guidelines will also be in place.

"After the period, they will wipe down the desk and custodians will go around to the most common areas and at the end of the day, they re-clean everything," Toews said.

While the return to campus won't feel like normal, Principal Toews says they will continue doing their best for all students.

"We are going to have a big show the first two days with balloon arches and music, like a normal first day of school," he said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationkermanback to schooleducationonline learning
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
People with severe illness, disabilities eligible to receive vaccine
Fresno officer's alleged Proud Boys connection investigated
Fresno launches emergency rental assistance program
Tulare County begins to administer Johnson & Johnson vaccine
Woman hospitalized after fight with daughter in Fresno County
Kristin Smart case: Search warrant served in SLO County
Newsom launches campaign against likely recall
Show More
Medical providers expecting telehealth to have high use post-pandemic
Why some can't withdraw stimulus payments from bank accounts
3 killed after car jumps sidewalk in San Diego
Fresno police officer accused of being affiliated with 'Proud Boys'
1 killed, 3 injured in Fresno County rollover crash
More TOP STORIES News