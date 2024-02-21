Kids Day 2024 benefiting Valley Children's Hospital

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Get your dollars ready, Kids Day is back!

Thousands of volunteers will be selling special Kids Day newspapers on street corners across the Valley on Tuesday, March 12.

For a suggested donation of $2, you can get your copy and read about the life-saving care available at Valley Children's Hospital.

You can also make a $10 donation by texting the word GEORGE to 20222. Find other ways to give online at valleychildrens.org/kidsday

Your support will help Valley Children's Hospital continue its mission of providing the best care for sick and injured kids.