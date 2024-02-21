WATCH LIVE

Kids Day 2024 benefiting Valley Children's Hospital

This year's Kids Day is Tuesday, March 12.

Thousands of volunteers will be selling special Kids Day newspapers on street corners across the valley on Tuesday, March 12.
KFSN logo
Tuesday, March 12, 2024

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Get your dollars ready, Kids Day is back!

For a suggested donation of $2, you can get your copy and read about the life-saving care available at Valley Children's Hospital.

You can also make a $10 donation by texting the word GEORGE to 20222. Find other ways to give online at valleychildrens.org/kidsday

Your support will help Valley Children's Hospital continue its mission of providing the best care for sick and injured kids.

Thank you to these generous top sponsors of Kids Day 2024!
