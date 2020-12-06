feel good

North Carolina boy spends birthday handing out pizza to homeless in Charlotte 'tent city'

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Rather than being on the receiving end of gifts, an 8-year-old North Carolina boy spent his birthday handing out dozens of pizzas to homeless people living in a "tent city" in Charlotte.

Kieng Rivens eighth birthday was on December 5 this year and he had a simple request that took his mother by surprise.

"I said what do you want to do for your birthday? He said I want to feed the homeless. I had tears in my eyes," Antiqua Ramsey told ABC-affiliate WSOC.

Ramsey said they have fed people living in Charlotte's "tent city" before, but never thought her son would make it his birthday wish.

On Saturday, Ramsey donated 75 pizzas thanks to a discount from a chain pizzeria in the area.

"He donated 75 pizzas. Not only did he donate them, he brought them down here to meet us and they brought his staff, as well," she said.

Kieng and his mother partnered with staff from a Papa John's location and helped distribute the pizza safely while wearing a mask.

"That made me want to do it so much more, knowing it was a 7-year-old kid, and all he wanted for his birthday was to give back to the community," Gage Lock said, the manager at the local Papa John's. "Most kids want video games, toys, bikes, all of that, and he just wanted to give back."

Kieng said, "I was thinking of something everybody likes, and everybody likes pizza. I want to get something for them because I have something for me."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventscharlottehomelesspizzadonationsfeel goodcharlotte news
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FEEL GOOD
Homeowner creates display of polar bears with snow
North Carolina COVID-19 nurse wins $1M to start 2021
Girl holds bake sale to fund funeral for dad who died tragically
Security guard bikes miles to return lost wallet
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man dies after being shot while driving in north Fresno
California calls for pause to distributing some Moderna vaccine
PG&E power shutoffs could affect some Central CA residents on Monday
Madera Community College nursing students assisting with vaccination process
Virtual events celebrating Martin Luther King, Jr.
COVID-19 variant linked to large outbreaks in Bay Area, officials say
14-year-old Clovis girl makes history by becoming Eagle Scout
Show More
Coalinga police asking for help in finding attempted murder suspect
FBI vetting Guard troops in DC amid fears of insider attack
Biden inauguration: See who's performing, how to watch live
Man caught living in Chicago airport for 3 months
Protesters gather outside Tower Theatre as pending sale looms
More TOP STORIES News