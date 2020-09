EMBED >More News Videos Kings Canyon National Park offers a quiet outdoor experience!

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Kings Canyon National Park is reopening to visitors as the air quality in the area improves despite burning wildfires nearby.The park closed down last week after smoke from the SQF Complex Fire put the air quality at hazardous levels.The park entrance station on Highway 180 into Kings Canyon, the visitor center and all trails within the national park will open.But, wildlife officials say neighboring Sequoia National Park and the national forest will remain closed at this time because of the harsh air conditions.