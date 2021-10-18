travel

Kings Canyon National Park partially reopens Monday, Sequoia National Park stays closed

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Kings Canyon National Park will partially reopen on Monday as crews get control of wildfires burning nearby and better weather approaches.

Officials say while some wilderness areas of Sequoia National Park will also open on Monday, all developed areas will remain closed.

Park officials say the following areas within Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Park will open:

  • Big Stump Entrance Station on Highway 180
  • The majority of Grant Grove, including the General Grant Tree
  • Kings Canyon Visitor Center Information Desk
  • Cedar Grove
  • Kings Canyon Wilderness except for Redwood Canyon
  • Areas east of the Great Western Divide in the Sequoia National Park Wilderness
  • South Fork in the Sequoia National Park Wilderness


    • Due to water system damage, no running water will be available inside Kings Canyon National Park until late October.

    Officials do not have an estimate on when the developed areas of Sequoia National ark will reopen.

    This comes as crews have gained containment on the KNP Complex Fire, which has grown to more than 88,000 acres with 55% containment.

