fatal crash

74-year-old killed in crash with big rig, trash truck in Kings County

EMBED <>More Videos

74-year-old killed in crash with big rig, trash truck in Kings County

KINGS COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A 74-year-old man was killed in a King County crash over the weekend, the California Highway Patrol says.

It happened Saturday just after 8 am on Dairy Avenue near Salem Avenue, south of Corcoran.

Investigators say the 74-year-old was operating a Caterpillar backhoe along a dirt road near Salem Avenue.

The driver drove along the shoulder of Dairy Avenue and onto the roadway. Officers say that's when an oncoming Freightliner semi-truck crashed into him.

The Caterpillar overturned, ejecting the 74-year-old.

A short time later, another driver in a trash truck hit both the semi-truck and the Caterpillar tractor.

The CHP says the 74-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 35-year-old semi-truck driver was taken to Kaweah Health Medical Center with minor injuries. The third driver was not hurt.

Investigators say visibility was limited due to the fog conditions in the area. The crash is still under investigation.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
kings countycorcorancar crashsemi crashfatal crash
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FATAL CRASH
Driver killed in rollover crash in Merced County
Motorcyclist dies following northeast Fresno crash
'Mama, are you OK?' In Waukesha, minutes of terror recounted
Tourist bus crashes, catches fire in Bulgaria; at least 45 dead
TOP STORIES
Tulare woman celebrates Thanksgiving after 10 months in hospital
Driver escapes barrage of bullets in west central Fresno
Driver killed in rollover crash in Merced County
Man's body found in alley in Sanger, police say
14-year-old Fresno boy gives out Thanksgiving meals to families
Many retailers closed Thanksgiving, but still expecting record sales
Man hospitalized after shooting in Sanger, police say
Show More
Fresno County working to address childhood trauma
2 families displaced after apartment fire in central Fresno
Free Thanksgiving meals served at Clovis Senior Activity Center
Fresno State routs San Jose State 40-9 in season finale
Woman attacked by buck in Yosemite National Park, officials say
More TOP STORIES News