Kings County declares health emergency due to contaminated floodwaters

KINGS COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Kings County has declared a local health emergency due to floodwater contamination and vector-borne illness which may include diseases spread by mosquitoes.

The health department says the Board of Supervisors ratified the resolution on Tuesday.

They say the massive flooding in the region has led to increased risks for hazardous waste in water, contamination and infectious diseases.

County health officials urge residents to exercise caution around floodwater and standing water, especially as water levels are expected to remain high while snowpack continues to melt.