WATCH LIVE

Fresno CountyNorth ValleySouth ValleyFoothills/Sierra
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Kings County declares health emergency due to contaminated floodwaters

ABC30 Digital Team Image
ByABC30 Digital Team KFSN logo
Saturday, June 10, 2023 12:16AM
Kings County declares health emergency due to contaminated floodwaters
EMBED <>More Videos

Kings County has declared a local health emergency due to floodwater contamination and vector-borne illness that may include diseases spread by mosquitoes.

KINGS COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Kings County has declared a local health emergency due to floodwater contamination and vector-borne illness which may include diseases spread by mosquitoes.

The health department says the Board of Supervisors ratified the resolution on Tuesday.

They say the massive flooding in the region has led to increased risks for hazardous waste in water, contamination and infectious diseases.

County health officials urge residents to exercise caution around floodwater and standing water, especially as water levels are expected to remain high while snowpack continues to melt.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW