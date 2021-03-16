Kings, Tulare counties expected to move into red tier Tuesday

State health officials announced last week that California had officially administered vaccinations to 2 million people in some of the most at-risk neighborhoods, including areas in the Central Valley, since launching its new equity initiative weeks ago.
The state had said that once 2 million people in those areas received their first doses, they would begin loosening the current tier system's requirements, making it easier for counties to move into less restrictive tiers.
On Sunday, 13 counties across the state moved out of the purple tier: Amador, Colusa, Contra Costa, Los Angeles, Mendocino, Mono, Orange, Placer, San Benito, San Bernardino, Siskiyou, Sonoma and Tuolumne.
Health officials said they predict another 13 will transition into the red tier on Tuesday based on county data under the new formula, which now allows for counties to leave the purple tier if they have 10 or fewer COVID cases per 100,000 people.
Those counties include Kings, Tulare, Sacramento, San Diego, Lake, Monterey, Riverside, San Joaquin, Santa Barbara, Sutter, Tehama, Ventura and Yuba counties.
Kings and Tulare counties would officially be in the red tier, allowing for more businesses to open at an increased capacity, starting Wednesday, March 17. This will be the first time Tulare County will move out of the purple tier since the state established its tier system last year.
Central California's Fresno, Madera and Merced counties were predicted to remain in the purple tier. Mariposa County is currently in the orange tier.
The state has been loosening its restrictions as the number of people receiving the vaccine increases. Last week, California announced new guidelines that would allow breweries, distilleries, and wineries to reopen outdoor operations in the most restrictive purple tier, with restrictions.
For the counties moving into less restrictive tiers soon, such as Tulare and Kings counties, entering the red tier means a mix of businesses, including gyms, retail stores, and restaurants, can welcome a limited number of people back inside.
For restaurants, it's 25% capacity, or 100 people, whichever is fewer.
"Anything helps," Alejandra's Restaurant manager Celini Alvarez said. "Any extra space will help."
The restaurant, in downtown Visalia, has played by the state's rules, only offering takeout and when allowed, outdoor dining.
It already had a patio, but was able to attract more customers with the addition of some tables on Main Street.
Now, it's looking forward to serving a limited number of diners inside.
"This shift is very favorable and is showing that because we've done our due diligence throughout the county, to get those most vulnerable vaccinated, that they're easing those restrictions because the vaccine does show it's slowing the spread in Tulare County," Tulare County HHSA's Carrie Monteiro says.
Monteiro cautions that Tulare County isn't out of the woods yet.
Many residents still haven't received their first dose of the vaccine, and COVID-19 is still a threat.
"It's going to take some time," Monteiro says. "So we ask the people of Tulare County to remain vigilant, hold on a little longer, continue wearing your mask, and limiting interactions with others outside your household."
At Alejandra's, employees will continue their safety precautions.
But they look forward to the day they can take their masks off and show their smiles again.
"We're curious to see what's next - the next chapter," Alvarez says. "And seems with the vaccines, it has helped a lot, tremendously, and very fast."
All school grade levels in Tulare County are now allowed to reopen for in-person instruction.
Visalia Unified School District is already offering in-person instruction to Pre-K to 6th graders.
They plan to bring back 7th-12th graders on March 25th.
At the Mexican restaurant Tacos y Mariscos Colima in Hanford, there's a renewed since of optimism.
Employee Jorge Torres says the imminent shift to the red tier, allowing indoor dining, has been a long time coming.
They've been serving customers outdoors, but it's been challenging.
"When it is raining we have to switch to only 'to go' orders and during the summer people have to deal with the flies," he says.
Officials with the Kings County Health Department say consistent testing and an increase in vaccinations have greatly helped the county make strides.
Kings County District 3 supervisor Doug Verboon says the goal is now to stay in the red tier.
"We have all had enough and the vaccines are here and we are getting that rolled out and we would all like to have our lives back to normal," says Verboon.
The coronavirus has put a strain on many businesses.
The Hanford Chamber of Commerce CEO says four of their members were forced to permanently close their doors.
With an end in sight, they're hopeful no one else will fall the pandemic.
"I think this time around moving into the substantial tier, there's a light at the end of the tunnel," says CEO Amory Marple.
Officials with the Kings County Health Department are urging those who are eligible to get the vaccine to get the shot as soon as they can. That way the county can continue advancing in the tier system.
