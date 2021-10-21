Kings Cultural Center hosting Dia De Los Muertos event this weekend

KINGS COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- After a year-long pause of in-person events and activities, the Kings Cultural Center is hosting its Dia De Los Muertos event on Sunday.Founders Juan and Consuelo Media have had a passion for their Hispanic roots since childhood and say this event has a deeper meaning this year."I personally have had two family members who passed away this year in the last 6 months, and this is extra special for me," Juan said.The main altar is almost finished and this weekend, community members' smaller alters will fill the room.The Medina family says this center is their second home.They started teaching children in their garage various Hispanic traditions involving music and dance and thanks to the demand and support, now they have this space in Armona for everyone to enjoy."To be able to show what our traditions are and pass that on to younger generations," Consuelo said. "We have classes with little ones and their parents and grandparents as well."Their programs include teaching how to play instruments such as the guitar and trumpet. They also teach Polynesian, salsa and folkloric dancing.Their oldest daughter, Sophia Medina, has helped grow the center and says she's excited for events to pick back up."Not only my family, but many other families have also suffered a loss this year, so I want to invite everyone to come and remember their loved ones on our special event," she said.Sunday's event is free and will run from 11 am to 4 pm. They encourage you and your family to bring pictures of loved ones to place on alters.