Donations needed to help fund 2020 Kingsburg Fireworks Show

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Kingsburg Police Department is asking for the community's help in paying for the Kingsburg Fireworks Show.
The fireworks show will occur on Friday, July 3, at Kingsburg High School and begin around 9:15 p.m.
Because of health safety concerns, some changes have been made. The fireworks display will be "aerial only," with no seating area on the school grounds.
The police department is asking for donations from the community to pay for the show since there is no entrance fee this year.
Donations will be accepted at the Kingsburg Chamber of Commerce Office, and a GoFundMe page has been started.
