robbery

Police searching for men who robbed Kingsburg, Fowler gas stations

Authorities are searching for two men who robbed gas stations in Kingsburg and Fowler on Tuesday morning.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Authorities are searching for two men who robbed gas stations in Kingsburg and Fowler on Tuesday morning.

Kingsburg police say the two suspects first robbed the Chevron on Sierra Street around 12:50 am.

They held the clerk at gunpoint and demanded cash and cigarettes from behind the counter. One of the men also stole a couple cases of beer, and then the two drove off.

A short time later, they robbed an AM/PM on Manning Avenue at gunpoint in Fowler. The pair made off with more tobacco products and cash.

Investigators say the men were last seen driving down Golden State Boulevard in what police believe is a white and grey colored 2004 Suzuki Grand Vitara.

Investigators say the men were last seen driving down Golden State Boulevard in what police believe is a white and grey colored 2004 Suzuki Grand Vitara.



Anyone with information is asked to call Valley Crime Stoppers at 559-498-7867.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
kingsburgfowlercrimerobberyfowlerkingsburgarmed robbery
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ROBBERY
Police searching for 3 men who robbed central Fresno 7-Eleven
Suspect arrested for robbing Best Buy in Fresno's River Park
Fresno police searching for suspect in laundromat attack
Fresno rallies to help 80-year-old tamale vendor who was robbed
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man dies after crashing car into tree in Tulare County
2 injured in head-on crash in Kings County, CHP says
Merced County deputy taken to hospital after crash with DUI driver
Motorcycle rider killed in north Fresno crash identified
Fresno's one-day watering schedule starts Nov. 1
Man donates 25,000 baseball cards to kids who lost collections in Creek Fire
Health panel proposes colon cancer tests start at 45, not 50
Show More
Dow plunges more than 800 points as COVID-19 cases spike
Fresno, Madera Counties aim to ramp up testing to move to lower tiers
Creek Fire: 378,701 acres burned, 63% contained
Turner tests positive for COVID during game, returns for World Series photo
Fresno Police Reform Commission releases final recommendations
More TOP STORIES News