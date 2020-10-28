Police searching for men who robbed Kingsburg, Fowler gas stations

Investigators say the men were last seen driving down Golden State Boulevard in what police believe is a white and grey colored 2004 Suzuki Grand Vitara.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Authorities are searching for two men who robbed gas stations in Kingsburg and Fowler on Tuesday morning.Kingsburg police say the two suspects first robbed the Chevron on Sierra Street around 12:50 am.They held the clerk at gunpoint and demanded cash and cigarettes from behind the counter. One of the men also stole a couple cases of beer, and then the two drove off.A short time later, they robbed an AM/PM on Manning Avenue at gunpoint in Fowler. The pair made off with more tobacco products and cash.Investigators say the men were last seen driving down Golden State Boulevard in what police believe is a white and grey colored 2004 Suzuki Grand Vitara.Anyone with information is asked to call Valley Crime Stoppers at 559-498-7867.