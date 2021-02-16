u.s. & world

Nestlé unveils Kitkat V, non-dairy, vegan version of candy bar

By CNN
Breaking off a piece of that vegan KitKat bar is now a reality.

Nestlé is launching a non-dairy version of the popular candy bar, called KitKat V. The Swiss company is jumping on the the plant-based alternative food trend. Nestlé promises the new candy still has the "perfect balance between crispy wafer and smooth chocolate."

KitKat V ditches dairy milk, which is used for its regular KitKats, for a rice-based alternative in addition to its new sustainable cocoa, according to Bloomberg. The new bar will start going on sale later this year across several countries at select retailers before expanding worldwide.

"Taste was a key factor when developing the plant-based chocolate for our new vegan KitKat," said Louise Barrett, head of the Nestlé Confectionery Product Technology Center, said in a statement. "We used our expertise in ingredients, together with a test and learn approach, to create a delicious vegan alternative to our original chocolate KitKat."

Plant-based food is extending being meat and milk. In 2019, Mars launched a line of vegan chocolate bars as a way to attract eaters that want to reduce their meat and dairy intake for health and environmental reasons. Other manufacturers, such as Lindt and Cadbury, have also recently debuted vegan candy.

The trend, according to Alexander von Maillot, Nestlé's head of confectionery, continues to grow.

"There is a quiet food revolution underway that is changing how people eat. We want to be at the forefront of that, championing the discovery of plant-based food and beverages," he said in the statement.

(The-CNN-Wire & 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.)
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinknestle foodsveganu.s. & worldcandychocolate
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
U.S. & WORLD
Clubhouse app: Inside the newest online phenomenon
Draymond Green sounds off on NBA double standards, leaves podium
CA urged conserve power as extreme winter weather hits US
COVID-19 vaccine trial to begin on children as young as 6
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Clovis mom of 7 beats the odds after 8-month battle with COVID-19
Some local restaurants keep indoor dining open in violation of state's orders
5 months after attack, Black-owned business owner launches second store in Clovis
5 arrested after hitting Fresno police car, running from officers
Supply up, COVID vaccine access easier in Central Valley
Early data: Vaccine distribution not equitable for CA Blacks, Latinos
Biden extending ban on housing foreclosures during pandemic
Show More
CA urged conserve power as extreme winter weather hits US
COVID-19 vaccine trial to begin on children as young as 6
Frustrated Kaiser members look elsewhere for COVID-19 vaccines
Girl injured in crash involving Britt Reid is awake
NC tornado kills 3, injures at least 10
More TOP STORIES News