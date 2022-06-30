Society

ABC30 producer rescues kitten from crawl space in triple-digit heat

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- We cover many animal rescues here on Action News, but on Wednesday, it was an ABC30 producer that took action to save a trapped kitten stuck in the triple-digit heat.

It all started on Tuesday night when one of three young cats went missing from a neighbor's property.

On Wednesday, our producer Denora Miller spotted the kitten behind a grate.

The only way to reach the cat was using the home's crawl space.

So during her lunch break, she put on a "Batman" onesie, providing some protection and courage to enter the crawl space.

She was able to reach the kitten, grabbing it from the space.

Once it saw the opening -- it jumped out of her hands -- and ran straight to water and mom for milk.

All three kittens are already set to go to a new forever home.
