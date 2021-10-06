wildfire

New evacuations ordered due to KNP Complex, as wildfire grows to 81,500 acres

The complex has destroyed more than 81,400 acres across Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks.
By ABC30.com staff
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- As winds start to blow wildfire smoke out of Central California, the Tulare County Sheriff has issued an evacuation order for more areas threatened by the KNP Complex wildfires.

The orders are for all residences on both sides of North Fork from Sheep Creek to Yucca Creek and Dinley Drive. There will be a road closure at North Fork at Sheep Creek.

Evacuation warnings still remain in place for all structures from Old Three Rivers Road and Blossom Drive to South Fork Drive, including South Fork Drive up Highway 198 to Mineral King Drive, including North Fork Drive, also including all side roads along Highway 198 to Mineral King Drive.

As of Tuesday night, the fire had burned 81,473 acres and containment remained stubbornly stuck at 11%.

An evacuation order makes it mandatory for residents to leave the area immediately.

Tulare County authorities have set up a temporary evacuation point at at the Woodlake Community Center, 145 N. Magnolia.

If you need help with evacuating, you can call 911.

Also, evacuees are urged to take domestic animals with them.

If you need help with evacuating and housing small and large animals, you can call Tulare County Animal Services Shelter Manager Cassandra Heffington at (559) 679-6222.

Health experts warn the poor air in central California due to smoke coming from the KNP Complex Fire as well as the Windy Fire, also raging in Sequoia National Park, could trigger asthma attacks in residents and increase the risk of heart attack and stroke.

At the same time, the smoke cover has created slightly lower temperatures, and that's good for firefighters.

But a major weather system could also fuel the flames crews are trying to keep under control.

Valley air experts say they expect to see improvements to the air quality in the coming days.

