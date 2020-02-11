kobe bryant

Mountain biker releases new video of helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant, 8 others

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- New video released shows the aftermath of the helicopter crash in California that killed Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna and seven others.

Michael Dyer was riding his bike in the area when he heard and saw the moment the chopper went down on Jan. 26.

He said he was just a few feet away and captured the smoke and flames coming from the scattered debris.

Dyer told Bike Magazine he watched the helicopter go very fast and fly very low right before it hit the hillside.

Kobe Bryant death: No engine failure in helicopter crash, preliminary NTSB report says

A preliminary report released on Friday said there is no evidence of engine failure in the helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant and eight others last month, but officials still do not know what caused the crash.

The National Transportation Safety Board has not released its final report but investigators believe poor weather conditions and pilot error are likely causes of the crash.

A preliminary report from the agency released Friday said there is no evidence of engine failure in the helicopter crash.

The group was flying to a girls basketball tournament at Bryant's Mamba Sports Academy. Gianna's team was coached by Bryant and was playing in the tournament.

A public memorial for Orange Coast College baseball coach John Altobelli, his wife, Keri, and daughter Alyssa was held Monday at Angel Stadium. Also killed in the crash were pilot Ara Zobayan and Bryant friends Christina Mauser, Sarah Chester and her daughter Payton.

Staples Center will host a memorial for Bryant and his daughter Gianna on Feb. 24.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
kobe bryanthelicopter crash
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
KOBE BRYANT
Inside Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan's private friendship
Vanessa Bryant shares heartfelt birthday message to daughter Gianna
WNBA honors Gigi Bryant, other teens killed in helicopter crash
Ranking Kobe Bryant's five NBA title-winning postseasons
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fresno County courthouse shut down after 2 employees come in contact with COVID-19 patient
Central California coronavirus cases
3 dead after shooting in parking lot at Golden West High School in Visalia
California launches website to locate nearby coronavirus testing sites
Fresno auto dealerships, furniture stores and others can open on May 11
Dozens rally at City Hall to 'Open Fresno'
Central California Food Bank teams up with local tech company for food donations to families
Show More
15-year-old killed by hit-and-run driver in Porterville
Emerging coronavirus aid bill aims to help cities, Postal Service
Some business owners satisfied, others waiting to open doors after phase 1 of city of Fresno's plan
CRMC employees receive tasty token of appreciation
Clovis Unified to serve free meals to students every Wednesday
More TOP STORIES News