Krispy Kreme giving 2022 graduates free donuts on May 25

It's almost here! We can't wait to celebrate grads with our 2022 Grad Dozen available starting Monday, 5/23!🎓🎉



2022 Grad Dozen Available for purchase 5/23-5/24 & 5/26-5/29 only at participating US shops while supplies last. More details at https://t.co/B3CgTYTjZO pic.twitter.com/4MaBlr64Rz — Krispy Kreme (@krispykreme) May 19, 2022

The Class of 2022 can get a free sweet treat at Krispy Kreme.As a reward for all of their hard work, the donut chain will give each graduating senior a box of donuts on Wednesday, May 25.The free senior day dozen includes eight original glazed donuts and four special-themed donuts.All you have to do is show up at a participating Krispy Kreme shop wearing some Class of 2022 swag.Limited edition graduation-themed donuts will also be available from May 23 through May 24 and again from May 26 through May 29.