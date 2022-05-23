krispy kreme

Krispy Kreme giving 2022 graduates free donuts on May 25

The Class of 2022 can get a free sweet treat at Krispy Kreme.

As a reward for all of their hard work, the donut chain will give each graduating senior a box of donuts on Wednesday, May 25.



The free senior day dozen includes eight original glazed donuts and four special-themed donuts.

All you have to do is show up at a participating Krispy Kreme shop wearing some Class of 2022 swag.

Limited edition graduation-themed donuts will also be available from May 23 through May 24 and again from May 26 through May 29.

