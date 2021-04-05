Food & Drink

Krispy Kreme creates 2 new Oreo doughnuts

EMBED <>More Videos

Krispy Kreme creates 2 new Oreo doughnuts

Krispy Kreme has created two new doughnuts featuring Oreo.

Both doughnuts will be available through April 18: the Oreo Cookie Glazed Doughnut and the Oreo Cookie Over-the-Top Doughnut.

The former is an Original Glazed stuffed with a cookies and creme filling, covered with an Oreo cookie glaze and finished with an icing drizzle and Oreo cooie pieces.

The latter is an Oreo Cookie Glazed Doughnut topped with a cookie and creme filling, drizzled with chocolate icing and topped with an Oreo cookie wafer.

SEE ALSO | How to get 1 free Krispy Kreme doughnut every day in 2021

To celebrate the new flavor, Krispy Kreme is running an online special where you can get 50% off a dozen Original Glazed with the purchase of an Oreo Lover's Dozen. Click here and use the promo code COOKIEGLAZE.

The Oreo Lover's Dozen includes 4 Oreo Cookie Glazed Doughnuts, 4 Oreo Over-the-Top Doughnuts, and 4 Original Glazed Doughnuts.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkdoughnutskrispy kremeoreodonuts
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Kids now playing 'huge role' in spread of COVID-19 variant, expert says
Driver killed in rollover crash in Fresno Co.
WATCH TODAY: VP Harris, Gov. Newsom to tour Oakland facility
1 shot in Selma, police investigating
18-year-old killed in southwest Fresno drive-by shooting
Police respond to shooting, stabbing at Fresno motel
Trial in George Floyd's death to turn to ex-cop's training | LIVE
Show More
Fresno parks reopen for Easter Sunday after closures last year
Corporations gave over $50M to voting restriction backers
Earthquake swarm rattles Southern California
Mother, child hit by alleged DUI driver in Visalia
Supreme Court dismisses case over Trump and Twitter critics
More TOP STORIES News