Diver finds wedding ring groom accidentally dropped into Lake Tahoe

A groom accidentally dropped his sweetheart's wedding ring into Lake Tahoe during their ceremony. But luckily for him, a local scuba diver came to save the day.

It started with a breathtaking view as Andrew and Marlee Kent shared their vows.

Just as they were about to hand each other their rings, Andrew fumbled.

The ring went through a gap in their pier into the icy cold water. The pastor convinced them not to jump in for it.

The couple asked for help through a Tahoe scuba diving Facebook group. Phill Abernathy answered the call and dove in, finding the ring tucked away in some rocks.

"So I get the ring on the nail. (I was thinking) don't drop the ring," Abernathy said.

The Kents were happily reunited with the ring and say it will definitely be a story they tell their kids someday.

"That's the best feeling in the world when everyone goes nuts," Abernathy said.

