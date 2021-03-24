Diver finds wedding ring groom accidentally dropped into Lake Tahoe

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc30.com/video/embed/?pid=10341546" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A wedding band lost nearly 50 years ago found its way home this Valentine's Day.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc30.com/video/embed/?pid=8281699" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> COVID-19 forced one SoCal couple to hold their fairy-tale wedding ceremony through a second-story window, almost like a scene from "Romeo and Juliet" or "Rapunzel."

A groom accidentally dropped his sweetheart's wedding ring into Lake Tahoe during their ceremony. But luckily for him, a local scuba diver came to save the day.It started with a breathtaking view as Andrew and Marlee Kent shared their vows.Just as they were about to hand each other their rings, Andrew fumbled.The ring went through a gap in their pier into the icy cold water. The pastor convinced them not to jump in for it.The couple asked for help through a Tahoe scuba diving Facebook group. Phill Abernathy answered the call and dove in, finding the ring tucked away in some rocks."So I get the ring on the nail. (I was thinking) don't drop the ring," Abernathy said.The Kents were happily reunited with the ring and say it will definitely be a story they tell their kids someday."That's the best feeling in the world when everyone goes nuts," Abernathy said.