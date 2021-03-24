Diver finds wedding ring groom accidentally dropped into Lake Tahoe

It started with a breathtaking view as Andrew and Marlee Kent shared their vows.
Just as they were about to hand each other their rings, Andrew fumbled.
The ring went through a gap in their pier into the icy cold water. The pastor convinced them not to jump in for it.
The couple asked for help through a Tahoe scuba diving Facebook group. Phill Abernathy answered the call and dove in, finding the ring tucked away in some rocks.
"So I get the ring on the nail. (I was thinking) don't drop the ring," Abernathy said.
The Kents were happily reunited with the ring and say it will definitely be a story they tell their kids someday.
"That's the best feeling in the world when everyone goes nuts," Abernathy said.
