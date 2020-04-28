theft

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Suspect steals lawnmower from local lawn care company

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Fresno landscaping company is asking for help after someone stole one of their lawnmowers, and the crime was caught on camera.

The theft happened early Monday morning in northeast Fresno. Going Green Gardening is a small business that is considered essential and struggling to stay afloat during the pandemic.

Video shows someone in a rented U-Haul truck walking away with an electric lawnmower the company had just purchased.

If you recognize the thief in the video or have any information about this case, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 559-498-7867.
