California governor recall

California recall election: Larry Elder campaign pushes unfounded fraud claims

EMBED <>More Videos

CA recall: Elder campaign pushes unfounded fraud claims

SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- As the California recall election nears the finish line, a website paid for by Larry Elder's campaign is pushing unsubstantiated claims of election fraud before results have even been released.

Elder's campaign website has a link to a "Stop CA Fraud" page where people can report suspicious voting activity or sign a petition demanding a special legislative session to investigate an election that isn't even over.

The "Stop CA Fraud" page appears to assume Gov. Gavin Newsom will stay in office as a result of fraud.

"As is the case, we implore you...our fellow citizens...to join us in this fight as you are able, primarily by signing our petition demanding a special session of the California legislature to investigate and ameliorate the twisted results of this 2021 Recall Election of Governor Gavin Newsom," the site says.

The site also claims "statistical analyses" have detected voter fraud in California, resulting in Elder's defeat, but such an analysis would be impossible since no votes have been counted.

"Statistical analyses used to detect fraud in elections held in 3rd-world nations (such as Russia, Venezuela, and Iran) have detected fraud in California resulting in Governor Gavin Newsom being reinstated as governor," the site says. "The primary analytical tool used was Benford's Law and can be readily reproduced."

The website's claim was first reported in the Sacramento Bee on Friday.

Elder is one of the leading Republican candidates seeking to replace Newsom if the recall succeeds. The talk radio host has said he believes "there might very well be shenanigans, as there were in the 2020 election."

California Secretary of State Shirley Weber said concerns about election security are "inaccurate." The state's chief elections official said California has "the strictest voting system testing, procedures for use and security requirements in the nation."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicscaliforniagavin newsomcalifornia governor recall
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CALIFORNIA GOVERNOR RECALL
18,000 in Fresno Co. voted in-person Tuesday, voters divided on recall
Central Valley voters deeply split over CA Gov. recall effort
Positive results on COVID handling helped Newsom, exit poll shows
California voters reject recall, keep Newsom in office
TOP STORIES
Family mourns Lemoore mother killed in domestic violence incident
Driver escapes barrage of bullets in west central Fresno
Driver killed in rollover crash in Merced County
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
Stocks fall sharply on new COVID variant; Dow Jones loses 900 points
Fresno firefighters respond to multiple fires on Thanksgiving
Tulare woman celebrates Thanksgiving after 10 months in hospital
Show More
Driver thrown from car in crash along Hwy 168 in Fresno
Man's body found in alley in Sanger, police say
14-year-old Fresno boy gives out Thanksgiving meals to families
Many retailers closed Thanksgiving, but still expecting record sales
Man hospitalized after shooting in Sanger, police say
More TOP STORIES News