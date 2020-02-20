Autopilot saves CHP pilot after laser pointed at him near Vacaville

Autopilot saved a California Highway Patrol pilot when a man pointed a laser at the chopper.

Cameras on board the helicopter captured the blue light flashing from a house near Vacaville on Monday.

The laser went through the windows of the chopper, striking the pilot directly in the eye.

Fortunately, he kept the helicopter flying safely because of the aircraft's autopilot capabilities.

Minutes later, sheriff's deputies found the source of the laser and arrested the suspect.

He's been charged with two felonies and could also face fines from the Federal Aviation Administration.

Authorities say there have been a series of laser strikes over the last few days, but it's not yet known if they were all connected to the same man.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
laserhelicopterairplane
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fresno County courthouse shut down after 2 employees come in contact with COVID-19 patient
Central California coronavirus cases
3 dead after shooting in parking lot at Golden West High School in Visalia
California launches website to locate nearby coronavirus testing sites
Fresno auto dealerships, furniture stores and others can open on May 11
Dozens rally at City Hall to 'Open Fresno'
Central California Food Bank teams up with local tech company for food donations to families
Show More
15-year-old killed by hit-and-run driver in Porterville
Emerging coronavirus aid bill aims to help cities, Postal Service
Some business owners satisfied, others waiting to open doors after phase 1 of city of Fresno's plan
CRMC employees receive tasty token of appreciation
Clovis Unified to serve free meals to students every Wednesday
More TOP STORIES News