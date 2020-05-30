face mask

Valley native's 'mask fashion' gains popularity

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Valley native's 'mask fashion' is taking over social media.

Laura Aguallo lives in southern California but she's from Fresno.

The Clovis West grad and accomplished clothing designer was inspired to make masks for a friend, who's a nurse.

Now Laura's sites feature coverings that are both functional and fun.

Made with breathable fabrics and a face-hugging form, her design with embroidered lips has become a hit.

"I love it because it just makes people smile. Everytime I walk around, like if I'm at the grocery store, I get comments all the time, 'Omg, that's so cute!" she says.

Laura was set to start her dream design job, but the next day 'shelter in place' orders went into effect and she was laid off before she could even start.

Until she moves onto her next project, her masks are selling out.

Her design credits include lines for Target, Macy's, Kohl's and even celebrities.

In fact, her 'cat mask' is being worn by comedian and actress Whitney Cummings.

Laura's masks can be found on Instagram and Etsy.
