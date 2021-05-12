FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- If you are thinking about a career in law enforcement, you can check out a free workshop coming up.
The state is hosting the event in which you can learn about the many exciting law enforcement career opportunities, including work with the Highway Patrol, CAL FIRE, the State Park Service, and more.
During this virtual event, participants will visit virtual breakout rooms to connect with recruiters.
You can register here for the workshop scheduled for Monday, May 17, from 10 am to noon.
California hosting free online workshop on law enforcement careers
CAREERS
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News