careers

California hosting free online workshop on law enforcement careers

EMBED <>More Videos

CA hosting free workshop on law enforcement careers

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- If you are thinking about a career in law enforcement, you can check out a free workshop coming up.

The state is hosting the event in which you can learn about the many exciting law enforcement career opportunities, including work with the Highway Patrol, CAL FIRE, the State Park Service, and more.

During this virtual event, participants will visit virtual breakout rooms to connect with recruiters.

You can register here for the workshop scheduled for Monday, May 17, from 10 am to noon.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
careerschpcalifornia highway patrolcal firecalifornia department of fish and wildlifecareers
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CAREERS
Action News Morning Update
New Amazon facility in Visalia looking to add employees
SPONSORED: Education Spotlight: How to apply for education jobs in Merced County
Walmart hiring 20,000 workers for distribution centers
TOP STORIES
Police: Man kills woman in Clovis before fatally shooting himself
Central California wakes up to rain, fall-like conditions
Officials: KNP Complex likely killed hundreds of giant sequoias
More than 3,000 without power in parts of Fresno
Woodlake rallies around former football coach in his final days
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom to sign economic recovery bill in Alameda Co.
LA County mandate takes effect for large events, indoor areas of bars
Show More
KNP Complex Fire: 4 hospitalized after being hit by fallen tree
Visalia mom sentenced to 1 year for child's death in hot car
Yosemite closes some mountain passes due to storm
FPU students claim discrimination as gay pride club question looms
Man drives himself to CRMC after being shot in SE Fresno, police say
More TOP STORIES News