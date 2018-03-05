Le Grand teen arrested after threatening elementary school

The Merced County Sheriff's Office said a teenager from Le Grand Elementary School was arrested after threatening to 'shoot up the school.'The Sheriff's Office said they were called around 1 p.m. on Friday and an investigation revealed that a 13-year-old student had made several threats to the school over several months -- and as recently as Thursday.Authorities say the 13-year-old has been booked into the Iris Garrett Juvenile Center on charges of making felony threats.Authorities say the case is still under investigation.