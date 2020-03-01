Central Valley woman celebrates 19th birthday on Leap Day

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Saturday is a Leap Day, and one Central Valley family is celebrating a woman's 19th birthday.Victoria Lozano was born on February 29, 1944, so she's been around for 76 years.She was born in Texas but has spent the last 44 years in Visalia.Her family came in as far as New Mexico to celebrate the woman's birthday.When it's not a leap year, she gets to celebrate two birthdays on February 28 and March 1.Her family says this year they are going to make her dream of visiting Catalina Island come true.Lozano has six children, five grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.