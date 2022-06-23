LGBTQ+ Pride

LEGO builds 'world's longest' Pride parade

LEGOLAND Resorts are celebrating with LEGO Pride parades that, when combined, stretch almost 100-feet long
By Kirsten Cintigo
LEGO builds 'world's longest' Pride parade

CARLSBAD, CA. -- As Pride Month continues, LEGO is celebrating LGBTQIA+ communities with the "world's longest" Pride parade.

These tiny but mighty parades can be found throughout different Minilands in LEGOLAND's California, Florida and New York resorts and seven discovery centers in Columbus, Michigan, Chicago, Atlanta, Philadelphia, New Jersey and Westchester.

In total, the parades are composed of 250,000 LEGOs, showcase 1,530 LEGO marchers that are four inches tall and when combined, span nearly a 100 feet long.
Additionally, the parade features colorful LEGO floats, flags and musicians.

The parade at the LEGOLAND California Resort begins in San Francisco while the New York resort pays homage to the gay rights movement by beginning at The Stonewall Inn.
